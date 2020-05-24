Lorraine Laszczynski
On May 20, 2020, Lorraine Laszczynski, 88, passed peacefully. Loving wife of the late Melvin; beloved Mother of Melvin Douglas and spouse Walter Barnes, Karen Ryan and husband Jan, Donna Laszczynski and spouse Karen Unger and the late Gregory Lasczynski and his wife Gail. Loving grandmother of Victoria and Leland Seyfferth, Ashley and Allison Laszczynski, Amanda and Joshua Ryan and Michael Burk. Great grandmother of Kaylynn Cascio-Seyfferth and Gretchen Leonard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. During Lorraine's life she was an executive assistant to U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski. Visitation and service information can be found at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home Website.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
