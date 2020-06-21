On Friday, June 19, 2020 LORRAINE LYNN REED of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved wife of Robert W. Reed; loving mother of Steven Johnson, Jr. and his wife Lisa; cherished grandmother of Justin and Emily Johnson; sister of Karen Goles and her husband Milton, Howard French and his wife Irene, and the late Arlene Smith. Also survived by many family and friends. Viewing and services will be private at this time. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date at Emory United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Emory United Methodist Church 3799 Church Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.