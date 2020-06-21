Lorraine Lynn Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, June 19, 2020 LORRAINE LYNN REED of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved wife of Robert W. Reed; loving mother of Steven Johnson, Jr. and his wife Lisa; cherished grandmother of Justin and Emily Johnson; sister of Karen Goles and her husband Milton, Howard French and his wife Irene, and the late Arlene Smith. Also survived by many family and friends. Viewing and services will be private at this time. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date at Emory United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Emory United Methodist Church 3799 Church Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved