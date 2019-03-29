Home

Lorraine Rita Donovan

Lorraine Rita Donovan Notice
Lorraine Rita Donovan, age 89, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 27, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Henry James and Clara Marie Brunelle Giguere and wife of the late Cornelius John Donovan. She was a Registered Nurse, and after retiring in the 1980's, she began a second career as a School Teacher at Potomac Landing Elementary School in Fort Washington, MD. She was a devoted mother, aunt, and grandmother. She loved and cherished animals, especially her dogs. Mrs. Donovan was strong, sharp witted, a devoted Catholic, and beautiful in every way. Mrs. Donovan is survived by daughter, Gail Donovan Spielberger of Bel Air and her husband, John Robert Spielberger; two sons, John Anthony Donovan and Joseph Xavier Donovan of Fort Washington; niece, Karen Giguere Louie and Eric Louie of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, John A. Donovan and Meghan K. Donovan. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Michael Donovan.Please contact McComas Funeral Home for service information.Those who desire may make contributions to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), [email protected] may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
