Lorraine Kahl Shifflett, 87, passed away Dec 3, at Hart Heritage Estates surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Kahl and was pre-deceased by her husband, Roy, and a son, Neal.



She worked in various administrative roles at Aberdeen Proving Ground from 1951 to 1988, taking time off for 12 years to raise 3 children.



Survivors include son Mark Shifflett (Cynthia) and daughter Gail Hippler (Charles) all of Forest Hill, MD; six grandchildren: Mark Shifflett II, Lauren Neal (Zachary), Victoria Fisher (Russell), Eric Hippler, Joseph Shifflett, and Daniel Shifflett; and two great granddaughters: Alexandria and Alanna Fisher.



Services will be private. Contributions may be made to The Arc Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212.



