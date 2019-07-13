Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorrie Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorrie Hodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorrie Hodge Notice
On July 11, 2019, Lorrie Renee Hodge (nee Hurline), of Forest Hill, beloved wife of 22 years, Philip Hodge; devoted daughter of Patricia Ann & the late Charles Gilbert Hurline, Sr.; loving mother of Ryan Hurline, Christopher Hubbard, Angela Wagner, Charles Lannen, III and Caitlyn Hodge; cherished grandmother of Logan, Ayden, Chase, Lincoln, Peyton & Ryleigh; dear sister of Lou Ann Watson, Linda Jean Hurline, Lisa Marie Stike, Charles Gilbert Hurline, Jr. & Steven Michael Hurline.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lorrie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday , July 15, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Phoenix, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.