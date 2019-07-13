|
|
On July 11, 2019, Lorrie Renee Hodge (nee Hurline), of Forest Hill, beloved wife of 22 years, Philip Hodge; devoted daughter of Patricia Ann & the late Charles Gilbert Hurline, Sr.; loving mother of Ryan Hurline, Christopher Hubbard, Angela Wagner, Charles Lannen, III and Caitlyn Hodge; cherished grandmother of Logan, Ayden, Chase, Lincoln, Peyton & Ryleigh; dear sister of Lou Ann Watson, Linda Jean Hurline, Lisa Marie Stike, Charles Gilbert Hurline, Jr. & Steven Michael Hurline.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Lorrie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday , July 15, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Phoenix, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019