Loteze Kadlec, age 82, of Bel Air, MD passed away on August 13, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Flat Ridge, VA, she was the daughter of Lee Harrison and Hazel Marie (Parks) Long and wife of the late Raymond Kadlec and the late Johnny G. Lough. She was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Joppa, where she was part of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee and the United Methodist Women's Group. She was a member of Retired MSP Alumni "Breakfast Group". She loved going to the Bel Air Community Concerts and Hollywood Casino in Perryville with her friends. She loved taking care of others and was a devoted dog mom to her cockapoo, Bailey. Loteze was very active in life, church and her community and was a very doting grandmother. Mrs. Kadlec is survived by her daughter, Dawn M. Walsh of Abingdon and her husband, Thomas F. Walsh, Jr.; grandchildren, Rachel Noyes and Andrew Noyes both of Forest Hill. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kyle Long. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11 am at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to: Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 17, 2019