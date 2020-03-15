Home

POWERED BY

Louis Clarence SIECK Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Clarence SIECK Jr. Notice
On March 11, 2020, Louis Clarence Sieck, Jr., beloved husband of Mary A. Sieck (nee Strycharz); devoted father of Tina Dunn and her husband, Scott and Jamie Sieck and his wife, Rebecca; cherished grandfather of Blake, Lilly and Logan; dear brother of Anna M. Hankey and her husband, Robert and Joseph Sieck and his wife, Kimberly; brother-in-law of Tom Strycharz.

A Memorial Gathering is being planned for a later date. Please check the website for more information:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -