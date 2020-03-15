|
|
On March 11, 2020, Louis Clarence Sieck, Jr., beloved husband of Mary A. Sieck (nee Strycharz); devoted father of Tina Dunn and her husband, Scott and Jamie Sieck and his wife, Rebecca; cherished grandfather of Blake, Lilly and Logan; dear brother of Anna M. Hankey and her husband, Robert and Joseph Sieck and his wife, Kimberly; brother-in-law of Tom Strycharz.
A Memorial Gathering is being planned for a later date. Please check the website for more information:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020