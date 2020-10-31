On October 23, Lou suddenly left us at age 83. Born in Baltimore, MD, Lou remained an avid Orioles and Baltimore football fan his entire life, always yearning for and in search of the best Baltimore crabcake. Lou enlisted in the Navy, became a signalman, and served his country for 29 1/2 years. In his lengthy military service, Lou served with the German Navy for 2 years in an exchange program learning to speak and read German fluently. On his return to the US, this lovely skill was used often at local German Festivals! He finished his naval career as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and recruiter in Battle Creek, MI. He enjoyed many wonderful days with neighbors, friends, and family on Little Long Lake. After retirement, he started and operated a small business, The Lou McDermott Agency, until his retirement at 65. On his second retirement, Lou headed to Mississippi for warm weather and golf, his favorite pastime. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.



Lou is survived by his wife, Patricia (Guice) McDermott; his brother Herbert McDermott (Anita) and his sister Irene Dyson(Bill); his children Louis McDermott III (Janet), Maureen Green (Wayne Richardson), and Keith McDermott (Trish); his grandchildren Marissa McDermott (Matthew Meen) and William Green; his great grandchildren Spencer Meen, Jasper Green, and Makenna Green. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and extended family members June Fields and Britt McDermott. He was pre-deceased by his grandson George Green, his brother Richard Harry McDermott (Carol), and his sisters Louise Renaud and Charlotte Christie.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



