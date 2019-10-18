|
On October 15, 2019 Louis F. Caputo, Sr. beloved husband of Gertrude "Gertie" Caputo (nee Jubb); loving father of Louis F. Caputo, Jr.; dear brother of Barbara Taylor and the late Ernest Caputo, Jr.; devoted son of the late Ernest and Barbara Caputo; dear brother-in-law of Bernard Jubb and his wife Rosemarie; dear uncle of Lisa M. McDonald and her husband Glenn, Ronald Jubb, Noelle and John Taylor; loving great uncle of Michael Mace; also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224 (at Gough Street) on Sunday, October 20 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on TUESDAY, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Pompei Church (Claremont and S Conkling Streets) Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association 2002 Clipper Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211 or www.diabetes.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019