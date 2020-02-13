|
On February 11, 2020, LOUIS FRANZ, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Franz (nee Antoniak), loving father of Gregory and his wife, Tracey, and Julianne Franz, dear grandfather of Lily, Theo, and Ezra. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Thursday 4-7. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles Street. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery, Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020