Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
5200 N. Charles Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Franz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Franz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Franz Notice
On February 11, 2020, LOUIS FRANZ, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Franz (nee Antoniak), loving father of Gregory and his wife, Tracey, and Julianne Franz, dear grandfather of Lily, Theo, and Ezra. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Thursday 4-7. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles Street. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery, Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -