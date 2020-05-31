On May 28, 2020, Louis George Pohl Jr., beloved husband of Barbara (nee Seward); devoted father of Cynthia Roesler (Thomas), Katherine Hancock, M. Scott Pohl (Phaedra), Christopher and Craig Pohl, and the late Louis G. Pohl III; dear grandfather of Bernard Roesler, Thomas and Laura Hancock, and Tanner Pohl; dear great grandfather of Maverick Crowley; dear brother of Rita Gunzelmann and Joanne Erpenstein. Mr. Pohl was a member, Past Grand Knight, and Past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus Notre Dame Council #2901.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.