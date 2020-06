On May 28, 2020, Louis George Pohl Jr., 87, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Seward); devoted father of Cynthia Roesler (Thomas), Katherine Hancock, M. Scott Pohl (Phaedra), Christopher and Craig Pohl, and the late Louis G. Pohl III; dear grandfather of Bernard Roesler, Thomas and Laura Hancock, and Tanner Pohl; dear great grandfather of Maverick Crowley; dear brother of Rita Gunzelmann and Joanne Erpenstein. Mr. Pohl was employed by the C&P Telephone Company for 38 years. He was a member of Notre Dame Council #2901, Knights of Columbus. He was a Past Grand Knight, former District Deputy and Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree.A private service will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html