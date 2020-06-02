Louis G. POHL Jr.
On May 28, 2020, Louis George Pohl Jr., 87, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Seward); devoted father of Cynthia Roesler (Thomas), Katherine Hancock, M. Scott Pohl (Phaedra), Christopher and Craig Pohl, and the late Louis G. Pohl III; dear grandfather of Bernard Roesler, Thomas and Laura Hancock, and Tanner Pohl; dear great grandfather of Maverick Crowley; dear brother of Rita Gunzelmann and Joanne Erpenstein. Mr. Pohl was employed by the C&P Telephone Company for 38 years. He was a member of Notre Dame Council #2901, Knights of Columbus. He was a Past Grand Knight, former District Deputy and Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree.

A private service will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd., Baltimore, MD 21212.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
