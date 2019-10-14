Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Louis Gough McComas Jr. Notice
On October 11, 2019; Louis Gough McComas, Jr.; beloved husband of the late Patricia G. McComas (nee Garmer); devoted father of Bob (Gee), Mark (Bethany), John, Michael (Sarah), Tom (Lauren),David (Chris), Tim (Michele) McComas and Mary Markel (John); dear brother of Edward R. McComas, Sr. Mary Helen McComas, RSCJ and the late Richard C. McComas; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Grace.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mr. McComas will lie in state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Friday from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
