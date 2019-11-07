Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
111 Hamlet Hill Drive, Unit 808
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Greenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Louis Greenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Louis Greenberg Notice
Dr. Louis P. Greenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Greenberg (nee Feld), children, Robbie Greenberg and Emily (Ken) Crocker, a brother, Morton (Irene) Greenberg, a nephew, Howard Greenberg, and a niece, Dr. Fae (Dr. Adam) Garden. Dr. Greenberg was predeceaesed by his parents, Anna and Abraham Greenberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 8, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. In mourning at 111 Hamlet Hill Drive, Unit 808, Baltimore, MD 21210, immediately following interment, and continuing Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -