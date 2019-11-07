|
|
Dr. Louis P. Greenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Greenberg (nee Feld), children, Robbie Greenberg and Emily (Ken) Crocker, a brother, Morton (Irene) Greenberg, a nephew, Howard Greenberg, and a niece, Dr. Fae (Dr. Adam) Garden. Dr. Greenberg was predeceaesed by his parents, Anna and Abraham Greenberg.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 8, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. In mourning at 111 Hamlet Hill Drive, Unit 808, Baltimore, MD 21210, immediately following interment, and continuing Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019