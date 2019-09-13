|
On September 11, 2019, Louis Herman Talbert, Sr., beloved husband of the late Bettie Ruth Martin Talbert; loving father of Bonnie Lee Couch, the late Sharon Ann Eyler, and the late Louis Talbert, Jr.; father-in-law of Wesley F. Eyler, Sr.; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 14; great-great-grandfather of 9.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD from 3-5 and 7-9pm where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am. Interment to follow in LakeView Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019