Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
Louis Herman Talbert Sr.


1921 - 2019
Louis Herman Talbert Sr. Notice
On September 11, 2019, Louis Herman Talbert, Sr., beloved husband of the late Bettie Ruth Martin Talbert; loving father of Bonnie Lee Couch, the late Sharon Ann Eyler, and the late Louis Talbert, Jr.; father-in-law of Wesley F. Eyler, Sr.; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 14; great-great-grandfather of 9.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD from 3-5 and 7-9pm where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am. Interment to follow in LakeView Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
