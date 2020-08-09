1/1
Louis Hillard Hopson Jr.
1950 - 2020
SGT. Louis Hillard Hopson Jr. son of the Late Mr. & Mrs. Louis Hopson Sr. Born Dec 17, 1950 Baltimore MD, Departed this life on July 28, 2020.

SGT Louis Hopson graduated from Nurenburg high school in 1969. Since 1981 Louis dedicated his service to the Baltimore City department.

His affiliation of the Van Guard Justice Dept. society as chairmen of the board, advocating for a closer relationship between the community & law enforcement to change Laws.

He leaves to mourn his sons , Louis Hopson III, William, Kenneth Hopson, grandkids Tavian & Kensington, siblings and a host of family and friends.

Friends may visit the the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Weds from 2-6 PM and on Thurs at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Services will also be Livestreamed.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
March Life Tribute Center
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
March Life Tribute Center -- Services will also be Livestreamed.
Funeral services provided by
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

3 entries
August 7, 2020
In loving memory of a special person. We love you and miss you always.
James and Deborah Mitchell
Family
August 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love of God , the peace he brings and support of family and friends.
A special Virtual Hug for Louis Hopson III ....
Louis Hopson Jr May you Rest in Love❤
James and Deborah Mitchell
Family
August 7, 2020
Lou, was a Social Justice advocate and a man committed to fighting discrimination where he found it. May his life's work and legacy continue through the lives of his children! I will miss you Hop!

Lt. Colonel Rick Hite
BPD (Retired)
Friend
