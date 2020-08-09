SGT. Louis Hillard Hopson Jr. son of the Late Mr. & Mrs. Louis Hopson Sr. Born Dec 17, 1950 Baltimore MD, Departed this life on July 28, 2020.



SGT Louis Hopson graduated from Nurenburg high school in 1969. Since 1981 Louis dedicated his service to the Baltimore City department.



His affiliation of the Van Guard Justice Dept. society as chairmen of the board, advocating for a closer relationship between the community & law enforcement to change Laws.



He leaves to mourn his sons , Louis Hopson III, William, Kenneth Hopson, grandkids Tavian & Kensington, siblings and a host of family and friends.



Friends may visit the the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Weds from 2-6 PM and on Thurs at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Services will also be Livestreamed.



