1/
Louis J. Hladky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 21, 2020, Louis J. Hladky; beloved husband of Christina Hladky (nee Cerny); devoted father of Lisa Winand and husband Tim, and the late Jeffrey Hladky; loving grandfather of Lily and Luke Winand and Furbaby Brutus; dear brother of Rose Zawatski, Lawrence Hladky, Donna Boyd and the late Joan Doxzen and Donald Hladky.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved