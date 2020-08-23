On August 21, 2020, Louis J. Hladky; beloved husband of Christina Hladky (nee Cerny); devoted father of Lisa Winand and husband Tim, and the late Jeffrey Hladky; loving grandfather of Lily and Luke Winand and Furbaby Brutus; dear brother of Rose Zawatski, Lawrence Hladky, Donna Boyd and the late Joan Doxzen and Donald Hladky.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com