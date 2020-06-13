Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis J. Spear passed away June 10, 2020, at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Hortense "Horty" Spear (nee Bloom). He is survived by his sons, Richard Spear (Susan Poor), and Jeffrey Spear.



Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to B&O Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223.



