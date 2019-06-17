Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Kaplan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louis Kaplan Notice
Kaplan , Louis

Louis Kaplan, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 16, 2019, at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Kaplan (nee Levy), children, Jonathan (Dale) Kaplan and Michael (Bridget) Kaplan, grandchildren, Chloe, Lindsay, Carter, Mia and Kendall Kaplan, and a niece, Renee Kaplan Schwartz. He was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and Maurice "Major" Kaplan, and brother, Joseph (Barbara) Kaplan.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 17, at 2:30 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2700 Stone Cliff Drive, #306, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday. www.sollevinson.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now