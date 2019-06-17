|
Kaplan , Louis
Louis Kaplan, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 16, 2019, at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Kaplan (nee Levy), children, Jonathan (Dale) Kaplan and Michael (Bridget) Kaplan, grandchildren, Chloe, Lindsay, Carter, Mia and Kendall Kaplan, and a niece, Renee Kaplan Schwartz. He was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and Maurice "Major" Kaplan, and brother, Joseph (Barbara) Kaplan.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 17, at 2:30 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2700 Stone Cliff Drive, #306, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday. www.sollevinson.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 17, 2019