On April 14, 2019, Louis Katz; beloved husband of Minna Katz (nee Olch); loving father of Martha Katz-Hyman, Judith Katz, David Katz and the late Jan Brinch; devoted father-in-law of Tsvi Katz-Hyman, Dr. Grant Rhode, Karen Katz and Peter Brinch; beloved brother of Ethel Abramoff; dear brother-in-law of Drs. Wilma and Robert Stern; loving grandfather of ten and great grandfather of ten. Louis became a Bronze Life Master and became a certified Paralegal at the age of 72. Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue on Tuesday, April 16, at 12 pm. Interment in Rhode Island on Thursday April 18. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), c/o Attn: Unrestricted Funds, 100 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the . In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, receiving Tuesday starting at 3:30 pm with a service at 7 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2019
