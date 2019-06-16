|
Recklein , Louis Kenneth
On June 14, 2019, Louis Kenneth Recklein, beloved husband of the late Joan LaVern Recklein; devoted father of LuAnn Yaffe (Robert), Kenneth Louis Recklein, Keith Recklein (Penny) and the late Christine Matthews (Charles. F.); grandfather of Robbie, Krista, Eric, Ashley and Matthew; great grandfather of Devan, Bryce, Ashlyn, and Scarlett; brother of the late Robert A. Recklein.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 20, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The funeral procession will meet at the funeral home at 9:45 am and proceed to the interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019