Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Recklein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Kenneth Recklein


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Louis Kenneth Recklein Notice
Recklein , Louis Kenneth

On June 14, 2019, Louis Kenneth Recklein, beloved husband of the late Joan LaVern Recklein; devoted father of LuAnn Yaffe (Robert), Kenneth Louis Recklein, Keith Recklein (Penny) and the late Christine Matthews (Charles. F.); grandfather of Robbie, Krista, Eric, Ashley and Matthew; great grandfather of Devan, Bryce, Ashlyn, and Scarlett; brother of the late Robert A. Recklein.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 20, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The funeral procession will meet at the funeral home at 9:45 am and proceed to the interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now