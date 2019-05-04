|
Louis L. Latimer, of Sykesville, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2019, beloved husband of Priscilla Dawn Latimer (nee Cascio), devoted father of DannyC. Latimer, Christine D. Latimer and Gregory L. Latimer; loving father-in-law of Katie and Tamara Latimer and Gramps to Erika, Amy, Miriam and WadeLatimer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pmat Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, (6416 Sykesville Rd) Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1pm. Interment will be private. The family will kindly accept flowers or donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice in memory of his late mother or to the in memory of his late father.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019