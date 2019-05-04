Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis LATIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis L. LATIMER

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louis L. LATIMER Notice
Louis L. Latimer, of Sykesville, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2019, beloved husband of Priscilla Dawn Latimer (nee Cascio), devoted father of DannyC. Latimer, Christine D. Latimer and Gregory L. Latimer; loving father-in-law of Katie and Tamara Latimer and Gramps to Erika, Amy, Miriam and WadeLatimer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pmat Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, (6416 Sykesville Rd) Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1pm. Interment will be private. The family will kindly accept flowers or donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice in memory of his late mother or to the in memory of his late father.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now