Sandler, Louis M.
Louis M. Sandler, age 71, of Needham, Mass., died peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the Tippett Hospice Home in Needham. Lou was born in Baltimore on September 30, 1949, and was a graduate of Baltimore City College and Stevens Institute of Technology. He is survived by his wife, Toby (Barthoff) Sandler of Needham, and their son Harry Sandler of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Also survived by his father Donald Sandler and his wife Lynne of Alexandria, Va.; his sisters Miriam (Jeffrey) Berkowitz of Vienna, Va., and Minda (T. Eric) Lehto of Bend, Ore. He was predeceased by his mother, Harriet (Broady) Sandler. Further information at: www.levinechapels.com