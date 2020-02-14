Home

Louis M. Sardella
On January 21, 2020, Louis M. "Lou" Sardella, 73, of Baltimore, MD and Crystal Bay, NV; son of the late Gaetano "Guy" and Maria (nee DeLeonardis) Sardella, and brother of the late Lavinia "Vina" Sardella. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 1 to 4 pm at Hayfields Country Club, Hunt Valley, MD. A graveside interment will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Hospital or to .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
