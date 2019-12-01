|
On November 29, 2019, Louis Mazzulli III, devoted father of Mary and Maggie Mazzulli; beloved son of Louis Mazzulli Jr. and Gloria Jean (nee Filiaggi) Mazzulli; dear brother of Christopher Mazzulli and his wife Mary Grace and Tiffany (nee Mazzulli) Acres and her husband Brian; dear uncle of Rocco and Blaise Mazzulli and Enzo and Cecilia Acres.
Friends may call at the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Monday from 7 to 9PM and Tuesday from 3 to 5PM and 7 to 9PM. Memorial mass will be offered Wednesday, 10AM, at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd., 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019