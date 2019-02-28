Home

Louis Robert Taylor Sr.

On February 26, 2019, Louis Robert Taylor, Sr., 76, of Jarrettsville, MD; beloved husband of Tana (nee Harner) Taylor; devoted father of Lisa R. Raab & husband Peter Raab, Jr. and Louis R. Taylor, Jr. & Lisa L. Taylor; cherished grandfather of Peter F. Raab, III & wife Stacie, Luke F. Raab & wife Nicole, Roxanne R. Ryan & husband Matthew, Brittney L. Gallion, Caitlin E. Lipira & husband Joseph and Colby L. Taylor; loving great-grandfather of Berkley Mae Raab, Raelynn Ryan, Blake Nieser and Graham Lipira; dear brother of MaryLou Randall & husband Ted, Joseph Taylor, Rose Marie Liberto & husband Richard, Linda Jenkins & husband John and Thomas Taylor. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.Family and friends will honor Louis' life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM. Interment will be held at 9 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louis' name may be made to the - PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
