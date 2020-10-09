Schramm, Louis, On Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Beloved son of Peter and Evelyn K. Schramm and loving brother to the late William "Billy" Schramm, Emma Schramm, and Frances Petersen. Also survived by his cousin, Evelyn J. Schramm and many other cousins. Friends may visit on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and the family will be present to greet guests from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, ATTN: Philanthropy or to a church of your choice. For online condolences please visit stallingsfh.com
.