|
|
Louis T. "Lou" Kaminski, 66, of Catonsville, formerly of Tarentum, PA, died peacefully, surrounded by family on November 26, 2019. Lou is the son of the former John and Gladys Kaminski. He is survived by Elaine, his beloved wife of 46 years; his sons Brian (Kerry), Danny (Jenny), and Justin (Jeanine); his eight grandchildren; his dear brothers and sisters Regina (Ron), Paula, Connie (Ray), John (Amy), Johnna (Rick), and Mike (Lori); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lou dedicated his professional life to education, first as a teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools, and then as Maryland state advisor to DECA and the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
Visitation will be held at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmonson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, December 6th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10AM, Saturday, December 7th at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Catonsville, followed by interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019