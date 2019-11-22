|
|
On November 18, 2019 Louis V. Benvenga, Jr. beloved son of the late Elnora and Louis V. Benvenga, Sr.; devoted brother of Diane Mary Kellman; dear brother-in-law of the late Mark Kellman; also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 9-10 a.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 23 at 10:15 a.m. in Our Lady of Pompei Church, Claremont and Conkling Streets. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019