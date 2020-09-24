1/
Louis "Frank" Von Den Bosch
1932 - 2020
Age 88, On Monday, September 21, 2020, of Mount Airy; beloved 49-year husband of Patricia "Pat" Von Den Bosch; father of Rene Stewart and husband Charlie, Louis Von Den Bosch, Jr. and wife Donna, Danny Von Den Bosch and wife Trish, Deborah Kraft and husband Bob, Casey Robison and wife Carol, Douglas Robison and companion Laurie, Jeff Robison and wife Janet, and the late Denise Roecker; grandfather of Stuart, Zachary, Lou, Justin, Jerri Ayn, James, Matthew, Jessica, Josh, Jonathan, Janssen, Maria, Elizabeth, Stephan and Kalista; great-grandfather of 15; brother of Bobby Von Den Bosch, Peggy Lou Sauble and the late Marty and Bill Von Den Bosch; father-in-law of Jim Roecker. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, September 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Charity of ones choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father and friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Rose (Rene) Stewart
Daughter
