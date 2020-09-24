Age 88, On Monday, September 21, 2020, of Mount Airy; beloved 49-year husband of Patricia "Pat" Von Den Bosch; father of Rene Stewart and husband Charlie, Louis Von Den Bosch, Jr. and wife Donna, Danny Von Den Bosch and wife Trish, Deborah Kraft and husband Bob, Casey Robison and wife Carol, Douglas Robison and companion Laurie, Jeff Robison and wife Janet, and the late Denise Roecker; grandfather of Stuart, Zachary, Lou, Justin, Jerri Ayn, James, Matthew, Jessica, Josh, Jonathan, Janssen, Maria, Elizabeth, Stephan and Kalista; great-grandfather of 15; brother of Bobby Von Den Bosch, Peggy Lou Sauble and the late Marty and Bill Von Den Bosch; father-in-law of Jim Roecker. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, September 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Charity of ones choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com