On Monday, October 28, 2019, Louis W. Ferguson, of Perryville, MD, passed away at the age of 92.
Born in Bridgeport, CN, he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a machinist's mate on a floating dry dock, the USS Artisan (ABSD-1). After receiving an honorable discharge, he met his wife, Joanne Delanty, at a high school football game in Conneaut, OH. They married and later settled in Baltimore County.
He is survived by siblings Jack, Alice, and Gail; 7 children: Louis, Lee, Timothy, Catherine, JoEllen, Jane, and Margaret (Pegi); 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Joanne, his son, Patrick, and two grandsons, Robbie and Gary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019