Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis W. Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis W. Ferguson Notice
On Monday, October 28, 2019, Louis W. Ferguson, of Perryville, MD, passed away at the age of 92.

Born in Bridgeport, CN, he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a machinist's mate on a floating dry dock, the USS Artisan (ABSD-1). After receiving an honorable discharge, he met his wife, Joanne Delanty, at a high school football game in Conneaut, OH. They married and later settled in Baltimore County.

He is survived by siblings Jack, Alice, and Gail; 7 children: Louis, Lee, Timothy, Catherine, JoEllen, Jane, and Margaret (Pegi); 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Joanne, his son, Patrick, and two grandsons, Robbie and Gary.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -