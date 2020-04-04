|
Louise E. Miller died March 19, 2020 held by her beloved spouse, Nancy E. Kelso. They were blessed to be married for almost seven of their 38 years together. Louise was 84 and resided at Roland Park Place. Born Louise Franklin Ewald in Cumberland, Maryland on July 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the Rev. Louis Henry Ewald and Bessie Gees Ewald. She was the widow of Harry Walton Miller who died in the early 1980's. Louise was a career educator with Baltimore County Public Schools last serving at Dulaney Senior High School as Chair of Library and Media Services. A celebration of life to be held at Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill will be announced later.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020