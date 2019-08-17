|
On August 12, 2019 Louise E. Myers; beloved wife of the late James Vernon Myers; devoted mother of Deborah L. Romeo and her husband Jon; loving grandmother of Jennifer Atkinson and her husband Corey, Katherine Rodriguez and her husband Luis; cherished great-grandmother of Connor and Max; dear sister of Charles Donald Kirby and Joan Arlene Christopher. A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 17, 2019