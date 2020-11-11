Louise F. Gentry, 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lacy and Edna (Andrews) Francis.



Louise is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Gilbert Gentry, her son Ronald Gentry (Linda), daughter Cathy Braczynski (Doug), grandson Ronald Gentry, II, granddog Hetty. She is also survived by her sisters Jean Carr (Joseph), Mary Miller (Victor) and Joyce Waller (Michael)and several nieces and nephews.



Louise graduated from Bel Air High School in 1956 and attended Averett College in Danville, VA. She worked for AMSAA at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 30 years where she retired as division secretary and received many superior performance awards. She was an avid golfer and was president for several years of the women's golf league at Ruggles Golf Course at APG. Louise gave many years of dedicated service as the co-chair of the design and decorating committee for the Living Christmas Tree at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends to sites within the US and Canada.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD on Friday, November 20 at 11am with visitation at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please indicate in memory of Louise Gentry.



