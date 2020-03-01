|
On February 25, 2020, at the age of 95, Louise went to be with our Lord. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Starner, her children, Linda Starner, Jan Sanborn, Charles Starner (Linda), her grandson, Kip Sanborn (Stacie) and her three great grandchildren, Mia, Hayden and Emmett. A Celebration of Life will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd in Towson on Friday, March 6 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020