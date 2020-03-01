Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
7601 York Rd
Towson, MD
View Map
Send Flowers

Louise Hullett Starner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Hullett Starner Notice
On February 25, 2020, at the age of 95, Louise went to be with our Lord. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Starner, her children, Linda Starner, Jan Sanborn, Charles Starner (Linda), her grandson, Kip Sanborn (Stacie) and her three great grandchildren, Mia, Hayden and Emmett. A Celebration of Life will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd in Towson on Friday, March 6 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -