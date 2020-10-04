1/
Louise K. Lantz
{ "" }
On September 29, 2020, Louise K. Lantz, age 89, passed away at her home in Hydes, MD; author of "Old American Kitchenware 1725-1925"; daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Metro) Kalaman; beloved wife of Curtis E. Lantz; devoted mother of Mark E. Lantz and Monica L. Hauswald and her husband Paul; loving grandmother of Stefan Hauswald and his partner Steve Bolinger and Brittany Welsh and her husband Wayne; great-grandmother of Haley and Sage Welsh; sister of the late Nicholas E. Kalaman; aunt of Denise Jones and family.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to Curtis, Mark, Monica, and family. Louise was a dear soul and will be fondly remembered. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Cheryl and Bob Balassone
