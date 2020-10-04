On September 29, 2020, Louise K. Lantz, age 89, passed away at her home in Hydes, MD; author of "Old American Kitchenware 1725-1925"; daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Metro) Kalaman; beloved wife of Curtis E. Lantz; devoted mother of Mark E. Lantz and Monica L. Hauswald and her husband Paul; loving grandmother of Stefan Hauswald and his partner Steve Bolinger and Brittany Welsh and her husband Wayne; great-grandmother of Haley and Sage Welsh; sister of the late Nicholas E. Kalaman; aunt of Denise Jones and family.



Funeral services will be held privately.



