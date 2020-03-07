|
On March 4, 2020, Louise Thomas Kimball, beloved wife of the late Harry Page Kimball; devoted mother of Page, Stephen, Ann, and Barbara Kimball; loving grandmother of Brad, Bethany, Gavin, Scott, and Beth Kimball; cherished great grandmother of 8; dear sister of the late Robert Thomas.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, March 8th, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice Towson at www.gilchristcare.org.
