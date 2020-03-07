Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Louise Kimball

Louise Kimball Notice
On March 4, 2020, Louise Thomas Kimball, beloved wife of the late Harry Page Kimball; devoted mother of Page, Stephen, Ann, and Barbara Kimball; loving grandmother of Brad, Bethany, Gavin, Scott, and Beth Kimball; cherished great grandmother of 8; dear sister of the late Robert Thomas.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, March 8th, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice Towson at www.gilchristcare.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
