Louise M. Prather, age 90, of Edgewood, MD passed away on June 28, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Barbara (Palasik) Kahler and wife of the late Edwin Prather. She was volunteer election official at Edgewood Middle School for many years and an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood. She enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family.



Mrs. Prather is survived by sons, Russell N. Prather of Bel Air, Charles M. Prather of LasVega,NV and Gregory (Deborah) Prather of Felton, PA; daughters, Linda (Guy) Williamson of Bel Air and Grace (Albert) Snyder of Bel Air; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of other family members.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Anthony Michael Prather and William Prather and 6 siblings.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Edgewood, MD. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.



Contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood, MD, 21040.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019