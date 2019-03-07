|
Louise Marie Anderson Stull was born on December 23, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert Maurice Anderson and Margaret Louise Biggs Anderson. She passed away peacefully at age 92 on March 2, 2019. A graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park, Louise had a long and successful career as a technical writer and laboratory supervisor with du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, where she raised her family. She is survived by her three children: Kirk Anderson Stull (Dana), Eric David Stull, and Nancy Stull Atkins (Carl), as well as three granddaughters, several nieces, and a nephew. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019