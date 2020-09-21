1/
Louise Marie Serfas
On September 17, 2020; LOUISE MARIE SERFAS (nee Huber); beloved wife of the late Richard F. Serfas, Sr.; loving mother of Lawrence M. Serfas and wife Dina, Janice M. Serfas, Lori Erickson and husband Michael, Gregory L. Serfas and wife Sheila, Justin E. Serfas, and the late Richard F. Serfas, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Catrina, Jacob, Luke, Michael, and Sydney; devoted great grandmother of Emma and Jackson; dear sister of Margie Haggerty.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Thursday, September 24 at St. Joseph Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Rd. at Monastery Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti, Fr. Rick Frechette, 8980 SW 56th Street, Miami, FL 33165.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Monastery
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
