Massuda , Louise
Louise Massuda (nee Massouda), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving children, Gabriel (Cindy) Massuda, Nadia Massuda, and Nellie (Tewfik) Mourad, her brother, Warren (Lily) Massouda, and grandchildren, Lindsy (Michael) Zaslow, Aaron (fiancee Rachel) Massuda, Emily Massuda, Adam Mourad, and Ruth Mourad. Mrs. Massuda was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Massuda, siblings, Benoit Massouda and Sarah Levy, and her parents, Gabriel and Regina Massouda.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 14, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 3303 Garrison Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Friday, immediately following interment, and Sunday, with evening services. www.sollevinson.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019