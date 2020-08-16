1/1
Louise Morrow Olson
On August 13, 2020, LOUISE (ETHEL) MORROW OLSON, quietly slipped into the arms of her Savior. Louise was the beloved wife of Wayne Raymond Olson; devoted mother of Catherine 'Cathy' Louise Ford, Ellen Marie Nesemeier, and Stephen 'Steve' Andrew Olson; loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild. Born and raised in Maryland, Louise was a dedicated pediatric nurse for many years in several Baltimore hospitals. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug 19th at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, MD at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Kennedy Krieger Institute. For donation information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
