On August 13, 2020, LOUISE (ETHEL) MORROW OLSON, quietly slipped into the arms of her Savior. Louise was the beloved wife of Wayne Raymond Olson; devoted mother of Catherine 'Cathy' Louise Ford, Ellen Marie Nesemeier, and Stephen 'Steve' Andrew Olson; loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild. Born and raised in Maryland, Louise was a dedicated pediatric nurse for many years in several Baltimore hospitals. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug 19th at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, MD at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the Alzheimer's Association
, and the Kennedy Krieger Institute. For donation information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com