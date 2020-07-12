Louise Neilson Hanson died on June 26, 2020, at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Edward M. Hanson of Catonsville, MD; her son, Edward M. Hanson, Jr. of Durham, NC; her granddaughter, Sara Louise Hanson of Boulder, CO; and her sister Janet Whitekettle of Parkville, MD. She was predeceased by her son, J. Douglas Hanson, formerly of Westmoreland, NH. Services were held privately.



