On December 14, 2019, LOUISE P. WELKER (nee Pearce), beloved wife of Glenn J. Welker; loving mother of Dr. Blaine V. Welker and Lorrie W. Liang (Dr. Horace Liang); cherished grandmother of Andrew and Olivia Liang, and Shannon Welker; dear sister of Virginia DeWeese and Thomas Pearce; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, 5-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10am at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019