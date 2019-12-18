Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Louise P. Welker Notice
On December 14, 2019, LOUISE P. WELKER (nee Pearce), beloved wife of Glenn J. Welker; loving mother of Dr. Blaine V. Welker and Lorrie W. Liang (Dr. Horace Liang); cherished grandmother of Andrew and Olivia Liang, and Shannon Welker; dear sister of Virginia DeWeese and Thomas Pearce; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, 5-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10am at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
