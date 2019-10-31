|
On October 28, 2019 Louise T. O'Brien (nee Helewicz). Beloved wife of Francis R. (Obie) O'Brien. Dear mother of Dennis O'Brien and his wife Linda, Kevin O'Brien and Joyce Pyzik and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Shana, Anastasia, Robert, Craig and his wife Ashley. Sister in Law of Anne O'Brien.
Visitation will be held in Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Lutherville, Md. 21093 on Friday from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at which time a Funeral Mass will be held. Interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
