Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-255-2650
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise T. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise T. O'Brien Notice
On October 28, 2019 Louise T. O'Brien (nee Helewicz). Beloved wife of Francis R. (Obie) O'Brien. Dear mother of Dennis O'Brien and his wife Linda, Kevin O'Brien and Joyce Pyzik and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Shana, Anastasia, Robert, Craig and his wife Ashley. Sister in Law of Anne O'Brien.

Visitation will be held in Stella Maris Chapel 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Lutherville, Md. 21093 on Friday from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at which time a Funeral Mass will be held. Interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -