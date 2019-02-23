|
On February 19, 2019, Lovel Price Perkins, age 98 at Roland Park Place. Born in Scranton, PA and a former resident of Greenwich, CT. Pre-deceased by her husband Mahlon. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur and Bertille (Paris, France), Samuel and Charlotte (Ashfield,MA), Louis and Dru (Baltimore,MD) and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Friends Service Committee. www.afsc.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019