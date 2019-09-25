Home

St John United Methodist Chr
10431 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
(Wilde Lake Interfaith Center) St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
10431 Twin Rivers Rd.
Columbia, MD
Lowman Daniels


1927 - 2019
Lowman Daniels Notice
On September 13, 2019, Lowman Daniels loving husband of the late Marion Daniels, was called home to rest. He is survived by his loving daughters and a host of dedicated family and friends. A memorial mass is on Friday, September 27, 2019, from noon to one PM at (Wilde Lake Interfaith Center) St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd. Columbia, MD 21044.

Please donate to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
