Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Tarpon Springs, FL
Lucas Paskalakis Notice
On June 20, 2019, Lucas George Paskalakis, beloved husband of the late Maria Paskalakis, nee (Androthimou), devoted mother of George Paul Paskalakis and his wife Janet Arleen Paskalakis and Elaina Kara Paskalakis, dear brother of the late Paul Paskalakis, the late Mercury (Billy) Paskalakis and the late Augustine Paskalakis Gianaris. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Tarpon Springs, Florida. Interment Cycadia Cemetery, Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The family would like to express their eternal gratitude for the unselfish generosity of the organ donor and his family that blessed them with 23 wonderful years with their loving father. In lieu of flowers, donations to: University of Maryland, Division of Transplantation, UMMS Foundation, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, Md. 21201 or Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, Va. 23219. Donatelife.net.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
