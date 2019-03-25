Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Plakitsis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia Plakitsis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lucia Plakitsis Notice
On March 23, 2019, Lucia (Polites) Plakitsis, 1928-2019, beloved wife of the late John Plakitsis; devoted mother of Steven Plakitsis and his wife Susan and Virginia Shelley and her husband Stephen; loving grandmother of Brendan Shelley and his wife Lauren and Ian Shelley. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a Trisagion Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Mrs. Plakitsis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd., on Saturday, from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucia's name to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now