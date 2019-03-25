|
On March 23, 2019, Lucia (Polites) Plakitsis, 1928-2019, beloved wife of the late John Plakitsis; devoted mother of Steven Plakitsis and his wife Susan and Virginia Shelley and her husband Stephen; loving grandmother of Brendan Shelley and his wife Lauren and Ian Shelley. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a Trisagion Service will be held at 3:00 PM. Mrs. Plakitsis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd., on Saturday, from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucia's name to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019