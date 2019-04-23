Lucille Spencer (Bailey) Gemmill died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Integrace Copper Ridge, Sykesville, MD. She was the beloved wife of Robert Reed Gemmill who died on December 18, 2012. Born on June 18, 1920 in the Chrome Hill area of Harford County, MD, she was a daughter of the late Arthur C. Bailey and Mabel Olevia (Spencer) Bailey. After her marriage to Robert on April 3, 1941, the couple moved to the home they built along Woodbine Road in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, PA. Lucille graduated from the former Highland High School in Harford County, MD and worked as a telephone switchboard operator. During her married years, she also worked in the Red Lion Area School system educating handicapped children, as a licensed beautician and homemaker. She was a dedicated longtime member of Chanceford Presbyterian Church, where she was a founding member of the Eight O'clock Circle, helped with the annual turkey suppers and served in numerous other ways. Lucille is survived by a daughter, Brenda G. McNeill and her husband, W. James McNeill of Cody WY, her son, Eldon R. Gemmill and his wife. Lois A. Kretsch-Gemmill of Westminster, MD; four grandchildren: Marin C. Gemmill, Myra L. Reed and her husband Jeffrey Reed, Chad McNeill and his wife, Rosie, and Colleen McNeill; four great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Virginia Markline and a granddaughter, Chris McNeill. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM followed immediately with the funeral service at Chanceford Presbyterian Church, 1784 Woodbine Road, Airville, PA 17302. Her pastor, the Reverend Beth Appel will officiate with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Chanceford Presbyterian Church or the Chanceford Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 56, Airville, PA 17302. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary